The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, and B.I. Inc. were hit with an ERISA and employee discrimination lawsuit Friday in Rhode Island District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Sinapi Law Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who claims gender and disability discrimination, and challenges the denial of short-term disability benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00294, Garcia v. B.I. Incorporated et al.

August 12, 2022, 2:56 PM