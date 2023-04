Removed To Federal Court

Aroma360 LLC removed a consumer class action to Florida Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by the Social Justice Law Collective. Aroma360 is represented by White & Case. The case is 1:23-cv-21509, Garcia v. Aroma360 LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Paul Garcia, CA

defendants

Aroma360, LLC

defendant counsels

White & Case

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract