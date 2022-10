Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an employment class action against ALDI Foods to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Melmed Law Group and attorney Jonathan Durham. The case is 2:22-cv-07851, Garcia v. Aldi Inc. Dba Aldi Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 27, 2022, 7:12 PM