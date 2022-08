Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Friday removed a lawsuit against Acima Digital to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act and other consumer credit laws, was filed by Seraph Legal on behalf of Daniel Garcia. The case is 8:22-cv-01970, Garcia v. Acima Digital, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 3:09 PM