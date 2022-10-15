Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morrison & Foerster on Friday removed an employment class action against Swiss Beef Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by David Yeremian & Associates on behalf of non-exempt, hourly workers employed by the defendant in California. The case is 5:22-cv-01825, Garcia, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated v. Swift Beef Company, a Delaware corporation; and Does 1 through 50, inclusive.

California

October 15, 2022, 10:40 AM