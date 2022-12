Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a data breach class action against debt collection agency Convergent Outsourcing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Kind Law and the Chicago Consumer Law Center on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case is 1:22-cv-07090, Garcia-Meza v. Convergent Outsourcing Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 2:02 PM