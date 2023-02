Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Best Roofing Services and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by J.H. Zidell PA. The case is 1:23-cv-20645, Galeano v. Best Roofing Services LLC et al.

Florida

February 17, 2023, 6:08 PM