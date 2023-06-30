New Suit - Employment Class Action

Wells Fargo was hit with an employment class action on Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Morales Firm on behalf of a class of bilingual Hispanic mortgage consultants. According to the complaint, bilingual consultants were instructed to steer Spanish-speaking customers away from home equity lines of credit and into refinancing in order to take advantage of high closing costs. The suit further accuses the bank of guaranteeing commissions to English-only mortgage consultants regardless of actual sales, but not to members of the bilingual team, creating a disparate impact on Hispanic employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00825, Garcia et al. v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Hinojosa

Miguel Ramirez

Patty Mora

Raul Garcia

Plaintiffs

The Morales Firm, P.C.

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination