New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Singleton Schreiber LLP and Watts Guerra on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendant's store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. The case is 8:22-cv-01595, Garcia et al v. Walmart Inc.