New Suit

Members of the Florida Commission on Ethics were hit with a First Amendment lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit challenges a 2018 voter-approved measure to ban compensated lobbying by public officials while in office and for six years after leaving office; the measure takes effect on Dec. 31. The complaint was filed by Coffey Burlington, Kuehne Davis Law, Ronald L. Book PA and the RHF Law Firm on behalf of public officials Rene Garcia, Javier Fernandez, Crystal Wagar, Mack Bernard and William Proctor. The case is 1:22-cv-24156, Garcia et al. v. Stillman et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 21, 2022, 7:15 PM