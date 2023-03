Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Monday removed a consumer class action against Spruce Services Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Hedin Hall LLP, arises for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 1:23-cv-20881, Garcia et al v. Spruce Services, Inc.

Business Services

March 06, 2023, 6:00 PM