New Suit - Consumer

General Motors was sued Wednesday in Louisiana Middle District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The lawsuit was brought by Duck Law Firm on behalf of Mileidys Perez De La Torre and Juan Garcia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00356, Garcia et al v. General Motors, LLC.

Automotive

May 10, 2023, 3:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Juan Garcia

Mileidys Perez De La Torre

Duck Law Firm

defendants

General Motors, LLC

nature of claim: 890/