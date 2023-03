Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hope & Causey on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Marizal Garcia and Michael Garcia. The case is 4:23-cv-00982, Garcia et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 12:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Marizal Garcia

Michael Garcia

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

Mark Laseter

Michael Brosnahan

defendant counsels

Hope & Causey, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute