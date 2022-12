Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against National Vision Inc. d/b/a America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of Anabel Garcia-Astudillo. The case is 3:22-cv-01601, Garcia-Astudillo v. National Vision Inc.

Connecticut

December 16, 2022, 4:51 PM