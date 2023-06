Who Got The Work

Hinshaw & Culbertson partner Dana B. Briganti has entered an appearance for debt collection agency N.A.R. Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The complaint was filed May 12 in New York Eastern District Court by the Law Office of Abel L. Pierre on behalf of Glenn S. Garbus. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, is 2:23-cv-03586, Garbus v. N.A.R. Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Glenn S Garbus

Glenn S. Garbus

Law Office Of Abel L. Pierre, Attorney At Law, P.C.

defendants

N.A.R. Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws