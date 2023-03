Who Got The Work

Anthony T. Pieti of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for a Northern Alliance Logistics in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Feb. 1 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Swistak Levine on behalf of Colleen Marie Garant and Korie Garant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:23-cv-10266, Garant et al v. 11266047 Canada Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 18, 2023, 11:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Colleen Marie Garant

Korie Garant

Swistak Levine

Swistak Levine PC

defendants

11266047 Canada Inc.

Waupaca Foundry, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

Eastman Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision