Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Timothy Wells to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Paul G. Vick on behalf of two plaintiffs who claim they were accused of working together to falsify bank records and terminated in retaliation for requesting military leave to serve with the Texas Army National Guard. The case is 5:23-cv-00280, Gaona et al v. Wells Fargo Bank et al.