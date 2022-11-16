GAO Urges Judiciary to Strengthen Integrity of Fraud, Waste ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Government Accountability Office is recommending the judiciary change how it investigates allegations of fraud, waste and abuse within the Third Branch. In a report released Wednesday, the GAO said the judiciary's policy for probing alleged mismanagement of public resources fails to ensure independence. "There is nothing in documented policy that prohibits the subjects of allegations from being assigned to investigate themselves. There is also nothing in documented policy that prohibits individuals from being assigned to investigate their supervisors or employees," the report reads.

November 16, 2022, 5:27 PM