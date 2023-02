Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DLA Piper on Friday removed a consumer class action against dating app company The League to California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Reese LLP and the Dogra Law Group, accuses the defendant of using deceptive marketing tactics and charging automatic renewal fees without gaining affirmative consent or providing sufficient disclosures. The case is 2:23-cv-01035, Ganz v. League App Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 10, 2023, 8:25 PM