Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a class action against Transdev Services Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, pertaining to employee meal and rest breaks and overtime pay, among other labor union relations, was filed by Otkupman Law Firm in 3:22-cv-08894, Ganther v. Transdev Services Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 15, 2022, 9:23 AM