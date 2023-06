New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Weisberg Cummings on behalf of a plaintiff alleging violations of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00949, Ganter v. Performance Food Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 08, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Ganter

Weisberg Cummings, P.C.

defendants

Performance Food Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination