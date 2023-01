New Suit

Premier Entertainment Biloxi, doing business as Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Biloxi, was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Shannon Ganstine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00004, Ganstine v. Premier Entertainment Biloxi LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 05, 2023, 8:09 PM