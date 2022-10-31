Who Got The Work

Kathryn Honecker of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Truly Nolen of America Incorporated in a pending data breach class action. The case, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, was filed Sept. 9 in Arizona District Court by Cole & Van Note on behalf of thousands of customers who contend that their protected health information was compromised in a May 2022 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, is 4:22-cv-00428, Gannon v. Truly Nolen of America Incorporated.

Business Services

October 31, 2022, 6:49 AM