New Suit - Contract

Presidio, an IT services provider, and other defendants were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit by a former employee on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit pertains to defendant Paul Gannon's confidentiality and non-solicitation agreement with his former employer Netech Corp., which was sold to Presidio during Gannon's employment. The complaint seeks a declaration that because Gannon only signed an agreement with Netech, he does not owe any confidentiality or non-solicitation obligations to Presidio. The suit was filed by Miller Johnson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11914, Gannon et al. v. Presidio Inc. et al.

Business Services

August 16, 2022, 5:16 PM