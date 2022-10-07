New Suit - Contract

Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Gannon & Scott Inc. The suit accuses Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company of failing to reprocess and refine mining products in connection with a sales order under an executed master sales agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02619, Gannon & Scott, Inc. v. Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Company LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 07, 2022, 5:54 AM