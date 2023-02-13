Who Got The Work

Jamie K. Durrett of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for City Lifestyle LLC and Lifestyle Publications LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 30 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison and Mauriel Kapouytian Woods on behalf of Gannett GP Media Inc., contends that the defendant's 'Downtown Nashville City Lifestyle' online magazine is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's magazine, 'Nashville Lifestyles.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:22-cv-01080, Gannett GP Media, Inc. v. City Lifestyle, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 13, 2023, 10:48 AM