Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against AMF Bowling Centers Inc. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Hagen | Nares PLLC on behalf of Paul Gangemi. The case is 1:22-cv-03155, Gangemi v. AMF Bowling Centers, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 06, 2022, 7:45 PM