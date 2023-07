Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against Nan Ya Plastics Corp. of America to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Mullaney Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-03371, Ganes v. Nan Ya Plastics Corporation of America.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Gavin Ganes

Plaintiffs

Mullaney Law

defendants

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation of America

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA