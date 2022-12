Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment class action lawsuit against T.J. Maxx to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Otkupman Law Firm on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees who were required to do COVID-19 screenings before clocking in to work. The case is 2:22-cv-02161, Gancinia v. T.J. Maxx of CA, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 2:43 PM