New Suit - Product Liability

Cooper Tire & Rubber was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision caused by an allegedly defective tire manufactured and sold by Cooper. The court action was brought by the Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of the Estate of Maria del Carmen Fierro Morales and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00012, Gamino et al v. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Automotive

April 05, 2023, 1:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Jaime Fierro Gamino, CA

John Morales, CA

Jose Martin Gamino

Juan Morales Ochoa

Kevin Morales, CA

Maria del Carmen Fierro Morales

Maria Luisa Gamino

Plaintiffs

Sahadi Legal Group

defendants

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product