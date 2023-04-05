Cooper Tire & Rubber was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision caused by an allegedly defective tire manufactured and sold by Cooper. The court action was brought by the Sahadi Legal Group on behalf of the Estate of Maria del Carmen Fierro Morales and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00012, Gamino et al v. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.
Automotive
April 05, 2023, 1:27 PM