Gamification of Firearm Ads May Bolster Plaintiff Bars Produ...

At an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, earlier this year, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III opened fire on a crowd using an AR-15-style rifle, the Smith & Wesson M&P15, killing 7 people and injuring 48 others. In the hours following, as police attempted to clear the scene, partners of Chicago-based plaintiffs firm Edelson, who were also attending the parade, hunkered down in a basement with their families, waiting for the green light to come out. "This was not something that we saw on the news and thought we should take this home," Edelson partner Eli Wade-Scott said. "It was more like, 'This is incredibly personal to us, so we are going to look into Smith & Wesson.'"

October 21, 2022, 8:00 AM