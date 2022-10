New Suit - Employment

Ramirez Law filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court against construction and civil engineering company BrandSafway LLC. The complaint was filed on behalf of Gelue Gamez who contends that she was terminated after refusing to accept her demotion from a safety tech to a carpenter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00468, Gamez v. BrandSafway, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 27, 2022, 6:22 AM