Removed To Federal Court

Fee, Smith & Sharp removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Outback Steakhouse, a subsidiary of Bloomin' Brands, to Texas Western District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by the Daspit Law Firm on behalf of Alisha Gamez-Rojano. The case is 5:23-cv-00046, Gamez-Rojano v. Outback Steakhouse of Florida, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2023, 4:31 PM