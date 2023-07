Removed To Federal Court

Toyota Motor North America on Friday removed a consumer class action to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Lemberg Law, alleges that certain Toyota vehicles have defective sunroofs which can shatter spontaneously. The defendant is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 2:23-cv-01464, Gamez et al v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

Arecely Gamez

Jeffry Takili

Lemberg Law LLC

defendants

Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product