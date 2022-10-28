GameStop Sued for Breaching Software Contract, Leaving Over ...

News From Law.com

GameStop Corp. was hit with a second breach of contract suit Thursday in Delaware federal court, with a spatial planning and logistics software company claiming more than $600,000 in contracted services remained unpaid. Georgia-based MerchLogix Inc., represented by Polsinelli attorneys who declined to comment on the case Friday. They said in its complaint that the money is more than a month overdue based on the terms of the contract that the companies entered into in June.

Business Services

October 28, 2022, 4:42 PM