New Suit - Product Liability

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Roven Law Group on behalf of Paula Gamel, contends that the defendants misrepresented the risks of using diethylstilbestrol, a synthetic form of estrogen, in their applications to the Food and Drug Administration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05943, Gamel v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.