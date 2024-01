Who Got The Work

Daniel A. Prati and Richard S. Zembek of Norton Rose Fulbright have entered appearances for Qualcomm in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 11 in Texas Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Gamehancement LLC, asserts two patents related to an adaptive display screen and scheduling software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 6:23-cv-00851, Gamehancement LLC v. Qualcomm Incorporated.

Technology

January 25, 2024, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Gamehancement LLC

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Qualcomm Incorporated

defendant counsels

Norton Rose Fulbright

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims