Who Got The Work

Cody MacJackson Carter of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Broadcom, a manufacturer of semiconductor processing equipment, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, asserting a single patent, was filed Dec. 8 in Texas Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Gamehancement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David Counts, is 6:23-cv-00839, Gamehancement LLC v. Broadcom Corporation.

Technology

January 22, 2024, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Gamehancement LLC

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Broadcom Corporation

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims