Farella Braun + Martel partner James L. Day has entered an appearance for Akamai Technologies, a cybersecurity and cloud service provider, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 6 in Texas Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Gamehancement LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 6:23-cv-00829, Gamehancement LLC v. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

January 20, 2024, 4:31 PM

