New Suit - Patent

Potter Anderson & Corroon and Sheppard Mullin filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of online gambling company Game Play Network Inc. The suit targets competitor company Lien Games Racing, which allegedly markets an online gaming platform based on Game Play Network’s patented technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00323, Game Play Network, Inc. v. Lien Games Racing LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 23, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Game Play Network, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Potter Anderson & Corroon

defendants

Lien Games Racing LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims