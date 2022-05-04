Game Changer? Court Questions Insurers Pervasive Litigation ...

News From Law.com

Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal reversed and remanded a motion to dismiss in favor of the insured, whose attorney warned the underlying litigation advanced by the insurer is centered around an issue that is "pervasive" across the Sunshine State. Chad A. Barr of Chad Barr Law in Central Florida represents the appellant, Tower Radiology Center, against the appellee, Direct General Insurance Co., before Fourth DCA Judges Robert M. Gross, Cory J. Ciklin and Jeffrey T. Kuntz.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 1:09 PM