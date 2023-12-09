Who Got The Work

Cooley partner Aric Wu has entered an appearance for e-discovery software provider Disco Inc., former CEO Kiwi Camara and CFO Michael Lafair in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 19 in New York Southern District Court by Berman Tabacco, claims that the defendants touted the company's rapid revenue growth while deliberately concealing from investors the loss of several large customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:23-cv-08270, Gambrill v. Cs Disco, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 09, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Lynn Gambrill

Plaintiffs

Berman Tabacco

defendants

Cs Disco, Inc.

Kiwi Camara

Michael Lafair

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws