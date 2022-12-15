New Suit - Employment Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a developer of medicines for infectious diseases including cancer, was hit with an employment class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Peter A. Romero, alleges that 'animal care technicians' employed by the defendant are 'manual workers' entitled to a weekly paycheck under the New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10605, Gamboa et al. v. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 15, 2022, 8:00 PM