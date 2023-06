New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Hilton Worldwide Holdings was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court action was filed by The Harman Firm LLP on behalf of a former employee who contends he was subjected to unlawful bias and retaliation based on race and sexual orientation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04683, Gamble v. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 03, 2023, 12:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Lucious Gamble

Plaintiffs

The Harman Firm LLP

The Harman Firm, LLP

defendants

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Apolinar Robinson

Doubletree by Hilton

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation