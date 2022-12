Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Benihana Boca Raton Corp. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of Vashti Gamble. The case is 9:22-cv-81970, Gamble v. Benihana Boca Raton Corp.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 22, 2022, 3:09 PM