Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS Supply Chain Solutions to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Nancy Richards-Stower, brings sexual harassment and retaliation claims on behalf of a female worker. The case is 1:22-cv-00320, Gambeski v. UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 18, 2022, 10:45 AM