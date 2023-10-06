Who Got The Work

Lindsey Weiss Harris, Hannah Geis and Eric Loverro of Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in to defend Gama Aviation LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court by Boies Schiller Flexner on behalf of global aviation services company GB Aviation Holdings LLC and other plaintiffs, pursues claims against Gama Aviation LLC for its ongoing unauthorized use of the 'Gamma' mark in connection with the marketing and operation of its competing business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-06995, Gama Aviation Plc et al v. Gama Aviation LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 06, 2023, 8:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Gama Aviation Plc

Gama Group, Inc.

GB Aviation Holdings, LLC

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Gama Aviation LLC

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

Eric Andrew Loverro

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims