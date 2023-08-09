New Suit - Trademark

Boies Schiller Flexner filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Aug. 8 in New York Southern District Court on behalf of global aviation services company GB Aviation Holdings LLC, Gama Aviation PLC and Gama Group Inc. The suit pursues claims against Gama Aviation LLC for its ongoing unauthorized use of the 'Gamma' mark in connection with the marketing and operation of its competing business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06995, Gama Aviation Plc et al v. Gama Aviation LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

August 09, 2023, 4:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Gama Aviation Plc

Gama Group, Inc.

GB Aviation Holdings, LLC

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

Gama Aviation LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims