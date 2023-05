New Suit - Employment

World Sports Turf & Marketing and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit in Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a former employee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01107, Galvin v. World Sports Turf & Marketing, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 19, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Bret Galvin

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Adriana Gomide

Renato L Lauretti

Roberto J. Gomide

World Sports Turf & Marketing, LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations