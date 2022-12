Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eggleston & Briscoe on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Cincinnati Insurance Co. to Texas Western District Court. The suit, concerning uninsured driver claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ely, Valentin & Reed on behalf of Michael Galvez. The case is 1:22-cv-01285, Galvez v. The Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 07, 2022, 6:17 PM